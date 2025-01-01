$57,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof
2024 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,000KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE7RF993525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Glass Roof , Autopilot , Sentry Mode and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Tesla Model Y include:
Glass Roof
Autopilot
Sentry Mode
Bluetooth
WirelessPhoneCharger
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44754
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
GLASS ROOF
Autopilot
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras
Wireless Phone Charger
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y