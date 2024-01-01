$34,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,200KM
VIN JTDBCMFE9R3053835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 2,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 7" Multi Information Display, A/C, Radar Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Toyota Corolla include:
7" Multi Information Display
A/C
Radar Cruise Control
Pre Collision System
LED Headlamps
Rearview Camera
Automatic High Beam
Lane Tracing Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34380
Vehicle Features
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Hill start assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
EV mode
Exterior
LED Headlamps
Automatic High Beam
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Pre Collision System
Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert
Lane Tracing Assist
Road Sign Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
8" Multimedia
7" Multi Information Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Toyota Corolla