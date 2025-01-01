$36,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,080KM
VIN 7MUDAABG2RV093568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 54159
- Mileage 16,080 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Climate Control
Auto Stop/Start
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adaptive Cruise Control
GPS Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic sign recognition
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross