NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ventilated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting
Pre-Collision System
Front Heated Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 62835

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

35,000 KM

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Limited Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam

12832564

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Limited Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,000KM
VIN 5TDACAB52RS007178

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62835
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ventilated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting
Pre-Collision System
Front Heated Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 62835

Power Passenger Seat

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Push Button Start

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Automatic High Beams

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Pre-Collision System
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

