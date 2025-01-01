$28,777+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius
XLE AWD-e-LEATHER-LOADED-CERTIFIED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$28,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 TOYOTA PRIUS XLE THE FUTURE OF HYBRID STYLE
Reservoir Blue on Black Leather, the all-new Prius XLE isnt just a hybrid its a statement. Toyotas bold new redesign fuses futuristic aerodynamics with an athletic stance, proving that efficiency doesnt mean sacrificing style.
Under the hood, the advanced 2.0L 4-cylinder hybrid system delivers a combined 196 horsepower, paired with Toyotas legendary Hybrid Synergy Drive for seamless power and acceleration. Go from 0100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds, a performance edge that redefines what hybrid driving feels like.
Inside, the XLE trim surrounds you with comfort and technology premium black leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic display, and Toyotas latest Safety Sense 3.0 driver-assist suite.
But the star of the show? Efficiency. With fuel economy rated at an astonishing 4.8L/100 km combined, the Prius XLE is built to stretch every drop saving you money and saving the planet.
TOYOTA PRIUS 2024 LETS GO PLACES, FURTHER.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$28,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $30,977 plus HST
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
Vehicle Features
