2024 TOYOTA PRIUS XLE THE FUTURE OF HYBRID STYLE

Reservoir Blue on Black Leather, the all-new Prius XLE isnt just a hybrid its a statement. Toyotas bold new redesign fuses futuristic aerodynamics with an athletic stance, proving that efficiency doesnt mean sacrificing style.

Under the hood, the advanced 2.0L 4-cylinder hybrid system delivers a combined 196 horsepower, paired with Toyotas legendary Hybrid Synergy Drive for seamless power and acceleration. Go from 0100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds, a performance edge that redefines what hybrid driving feels like.

Inside, the XLE trim surrounds you with comfort and technology premium black leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic display, and Toyotas latest Safety Sense 3.0 driver-assist suite.

But the star of the show? Efficiency. With fuel economy rated at an astonishing 4.8L/100 km combined, the Prius XLE is built to stretch every drop saving you money and saving the planet.

TOYOTA PRIUS 2024 LETS GO PLACES, FURTHER.

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$28,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. 

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $30,977 plus HST

2024 Toyota Prius

140,000 KM

$28,777

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius

XLE AWD-e-LEATHER-LOADED-CERTIFIED

12974179

2024 Toyota Prius

XLE AWD-e-LEATHER-LOADED-CERTIFIED

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$28,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
VIN JTDADABU1R3013415

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

2024 TOYOTA PRIUS XLE THE FUTURE OF HYBRID STYLE


Reservoir Blue on Black Leather, the all-new Prius XLE isnt just a hybrid its a statement. Toyotas bold new redesign fuses futuristic aerodynamics with an athletic stance, proving that efficiency doesnt mean sacrificing style.


Under the hood, the advanced 2.0L 4-cylinder hybrid system delivers a combined 196 horsepower, paired with Toyotas legendary Hybrid Synergy Drive for seamless power and acceleration. Go from 0100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds, a performance edge that redefines what hybrid driving feels like.


Inside, the XLE trim surrounds you with comfort and technology premium black leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic display, and Toyotas latest Safety Sense 3.0 driver-assist suite.

But the star of the show? Efficiency. With fuel economy rated at an astonishing 4.8L/100 km combined, the Prius XLE is built to stretch every drop saving you money and saving the planet.


TOYOTA PRIUS 2024 LETS GO PLACES, FURTHER.


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$28,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $30,977 plus HST

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Folding Cargo Cover
Passenger Seat
Heated SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support

Clock

Voice Activation
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P195/50R19

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
40 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT)
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Wheels: 19 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$28,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2024 Toyota Prius