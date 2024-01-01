Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Toyota RAV4 include:

Heated Front Seats
Power Drivers Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35705

2024 Toyota RAV4

11,237 KM

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
11,237KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV3RC421524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,237 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Power Driver's Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Toyota RAV4 include:

Heated Front Seats
Power Driver's Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35705

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beam

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Power Rear Door
Star Safety System
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Lane Tracing Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking
Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking
8" Toyota Multimedia
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection, Cyclist Detection & Night Time Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Toyota RAV4