$42,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3BWRFV7RW230111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection , Automatic High Beam , USB Ports and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Toyota RAV4 include:
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection
Automatic High Beam
USB Ports
Pre-Collision System With Pedestrian Detection
Cyclist Detection & Night Time Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37797
1 OWNER / Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection , Automatic High Beam , USB Ports and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Toyota RAV4 include:
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection
Automatic High Beam
USB Ports
Pre-Collision System With Pedestrian Detection
Cyclist Detection & Night Time Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37797
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Eco Mode
Exterior
Automatic High Beam
Additional Features
USB Ports
Lane Tracing Assist
7-in. Colour TFT Multi Information Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors
Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking
8" Toyota Multimedia
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection
Pre-Collision System With Pedestrian Detection, Cyclist Detection & Night Time Pedestrian Detection
Parabola LED Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 43,500 KM $28,590 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Heated Front Seat, Rearview Cam, A/C 36,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 80,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Toyota RAV4