2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Comfortline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION
Location
Toronto Best Auto
2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
416-248-1241
Used
VIN 1V2LE2CA3RC215722
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Clock
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Axle Ratio: TBD
Regenerative Alternator
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
73.9 L Fuel Tank
495.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 245/60R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Voice Activation and External Memory Control
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open & Easy Close Proximity Cargo Access
Blind Spot Alert Blind Spot
Traffic Jam Assist TJA / Travel Assist
Front Assist Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat
6-way manual front passenger seat and 2-way driver power lumbar support
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi 4 years included Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
620 kgs 5
776 lbs
2024 Volkswagen Atlas