$29,690+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,000KM
VIN 3VVGX7B29RM081643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Bluetooth , Blind Spot Assist and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Bluetooth , Blind Spot Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Taos include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Assist
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
A/C
12V Outlet
Keyless Entry
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41509
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Drive Mode Select
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2024 Volkswagen Taos