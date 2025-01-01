$31,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,060KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VVUX7B23RM023966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44256
- Mileage 7,060 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel , Heated Front Seats , Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Taos include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Auto Start/Stop
Keyless Entry
Power Driver's Seat
USB Port
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44256
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Taos include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Auto Start/Stop
Keyless Entry
Power Driver's Seat
USB Port
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44256
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
Lane Assist
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Remote Engine Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Honda Civic COUPE Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 43,600 KM $22,590 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 78,957 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 74,317 KM $25,690 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Volkswagen Taos