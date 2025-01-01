Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel , Heated Front Seats , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Taos include:

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Auto Start/Stop
Keyless Entry
Power Drivers Seat
USB Port
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44256

2024 Volkswagen Taos

7,060 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12158533

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
7,060KM
VIN 3VVUX7B23RM023966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44256
  • Mileage 7,060 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel , Heated Front Seats , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Taos include:

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Auto Start/Stop
Keyless Entry
Power Driver's Seat
USB Port
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Lane Assist
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

