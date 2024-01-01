$41,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,892KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX1RM106324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,892 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Fender Premium Audio System , Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Fender Premium Audio System
Blind Spot Monitor
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Park Distance Control w/ Park Assist
Power Heated Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38278
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Device Charging
Power Options
12v power outlet
POWER TAIL GATE
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Panoramic Power Sunroof
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Pedestrian Detection
Drive Mode Select
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking
8" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Tri-Zone A/C
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Park Distance Control w/ Park Assist
Automatic LED Reflector Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan