Used
6,892KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX1RM106324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,892 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Fender Premium Audio System , Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan include:

Fender Premium Audio System
Blind Spot Monitor
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Park Distance Control w/ Park Assist
Power Heated Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38278

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Device Charging

Power Options

12v power outlet
POWER TAIL GATE

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Panoramic Power Sunroof
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Pedestrian Detection
Drive Mode Select
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking
8" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Tri-Zone A/C
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Park Distance Control w/ Park Assist
Automatic LED Reflector Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan