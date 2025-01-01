Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth Music, Auto Stop/Start, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Rear Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Wireless Charging<br>Brake Assist<br>Hill Assistance<br>12V Outlet<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Climate Control<br>Push Button Start<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Cruise Control<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Pre-Collision System<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 79079

2025 Ford Bronco Sport

10,362 KM

$38,590

+ taxes & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,362KM
VIN 3FMCR9BN8SRE11502

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 79079
  • Mileage 10,362 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth Music, Auto Stop/Start, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Touchscreen Display
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Power Driver Seat
Automatic High Beams
Rain Sensing Wipers
Wireless Charging
Brake Assist
Hill Assistance
12V Outlet
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Climate Control
Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blindspot Sensors
Cruise Control
Driver Attention Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 79079

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pre-Collision System
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

