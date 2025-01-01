$38,590+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2025 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,362KM
VIN 3FMCR9BN8SRE11502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 79079
- Mileage 10,362 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth Music, Auto Stop/Start, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Touchscreen Display
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Power Driver Seat
Automatic High Beams
Rain Sensing Wipers
Wireless Charging
Brake Assist
Hill Assistance
12V Outlet
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Climate Control
Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blindspot Sensors
Cruise Control
Driver Attention Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 79079
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pre-Collision System
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$38,590
Clutch
647-559-3297
2025 Ford Bronco Sport