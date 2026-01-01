Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Pedestrian Detection
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 86036

2025 Ford Maverick

6,216 KM

$41,890

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Maverick

XLT Crew Cab

13509413

2025 Ford Maverick

XLT Crew Cab

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,216KM
VIN 3FTTW8J32SRA79998

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,216 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Passive keyless entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$41,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2025 Ford Maverick