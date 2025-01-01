Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Blindspot Sensors
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Premium Sound System
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth Music
Pedestrian Detection

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 81553

2025 Honda Prologue

5,933 KM

$50,690

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Prologue

Touring AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

13323995

2025 Honda Prologue

Touring AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,933KM
VIN 3GPKHZRJ9SS511847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,933 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Blindspot Sensors
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Premium Sound System
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth Music
Pedestrian Detection

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 81553

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Front View Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$50,690

Clutch

647-559-3297

2025 Honda Prologue