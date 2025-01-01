$50,690+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Prologue
Touring AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$50,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,933KM
VIN 3GPKHZRJ9SS511847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 5,933 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Blindspot Sensors
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Premium Sound System
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth Music
Pedestrian Detection
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 81553
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
