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<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 99071

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6

11,636 KM

Details Description

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13951251

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6

Preferred

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,636KM
VIN KMHM34AC5SA107479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 99071
  • Mileage 11,636 KM

Vehicle Description



Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 99071

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$39,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6