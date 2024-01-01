Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED MFR Headlights , Navigation , Trailer Stability Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2025 Kia Carnival include:<br> <br>LED MFR Headlights<br>Navigation<br>Trailer Stability Assist<br>Lane Following Assist<br>Driver Attention Warning<br>Rear Occupant Alert<br>USB Charging Ports<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38733

2025 Kia Carnival

15,000 KM

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KNDNB5K30S6470243

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
USB Charging Ports

Interior

Navigation
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Heated Sideview Mirrors

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Following Assist

Mechanical

Trailer stability assist

Additional Features

Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Front & Rear A/C
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Smart key w/ Push button start
Hill-Assist Control
LED positioning lights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Highway Drive Assist
LED MFR Headlights
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
12V Outlets
12.3" Multimedia Interface
Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
LED High Mounted Stop Lamp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

