$44,990+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia Carnival
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Nav
2025 Kia Carnival
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,000KM
VIN KNDNB5K30S6470243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED MFR Headlights , Navigation , Trailer Stability Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2025 Kia Carnival include:
LED MFR Headlights
Navigation
Trailer Stability Assist
Lane Following Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Occupant Alert
USB Charging Ports
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38733
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
USB Charging Ports
Interior
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Following Assist
Mechanical
Trailer stability assist
Additional Features
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Front & Rear A/C
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Smart key w/ Push button start
Hill-Assist Control
LED positioning lights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Highway Drive Assist
LED MFR Headlights
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
12V Outlets
12.3" Multimedia Interface
Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
LED High Mounted Stop Lamp
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia Carnival