Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic High Beams, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2025 Mazda Mazda3 include:<br> <br>Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Heads Up Display<br>Front View Camera<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 48773

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

1,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12374889

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,000KM
VIN JM1BPBDM6S1765482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 48773
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic High Beams, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2025 Mazda Mazda3 include:

Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 48773

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic sign recognition

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB Input
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Convertible w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Convertible w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control 15,000 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 98,700 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 134,000 KM $12,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2025 Mazda MAZDA3