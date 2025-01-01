$27,490+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2025 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,000KM
VIN JM1BPABM0S1769220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 57056
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2025 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 57056
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
