$50,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$50,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,000KM
VIN WMZ33GA04S7P32637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 54076
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2025 MINI Countryman include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic sign recognition
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$50,990
+ taxes & licensing
2025 MINI Cooper Countryman