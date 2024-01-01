Menu
2025 Nissan Rogue

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Sunroof , Heated Steering Wheel , SOS Call Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2025 Nissan Rogue include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
SOS Call Support
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Push Button Start
Power Side Mirrors
Heated Front Seats
12V Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41153

$40,990 + tax & licensing

SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location: Clutch, 223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5, 647-559-3297

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Used
2,000KM
VIN JN8BT3BB7SW411111

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,000 KM

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Power Driver's Seat 
Rear Vents

