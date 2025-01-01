Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Rear Entertainment System<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 66635

2025 Tesla Model 3

7,000 KM

Details Description Features

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12937508

2025 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB9SF926285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 66635

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 58,250 KM $20,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX 31,800 KM $33,190 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES for sale in Bedford, NS
2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 1,405 KM $30,690 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2025 Tesla Model 3