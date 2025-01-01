$57,990+ taxes & licensing
2025 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2025 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB9SF926285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!
The top features for this car include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 66635
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2025 Tesla Model 3