Discover unmatched efficiency and style with this nearly-new 2025 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade Hybrid, featuring just 175 KMs on the odometer. This sleek sedan combines cutting-edge hybrid technology with the legendary reliability of Toyota, ensuring you enjoy economical fuel consumption without sacrificing performance. The Camry SE Upgrade boasts a sporty exterior design with bold lines and striking alloy wheels, offering a modern aesthetic that stands out on the road. Step inside to experience a spacious interior equipped with premium seating, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and advanced connectivity options, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With its comprehensive suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, you can drive with confidence, knowing you're well-protected. Whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend getaway, this 2025 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade Hybrid is the ideal choice for a dynamic yet efficient driving experience.

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***

We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford.

***Financing***

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply.

***Price***

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.

***Trade*** Have a trade? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

***About us***

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service.

Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

2025 Toyota Camry

175 KM

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Camry

SE UPGRADE | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | SUNROOF

12968420

2025 Toyota Camry

SE UPGRADE | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

  1. 1757786764310
  2. 1757786764950
  3. 1757786765409
  4. 1757786765892
  5. 1757786766397
  6. 1757786766828
  7. 1757786767263
  8. 1757786767672
  9. 1757786768068
  10. 1757786768533
  11. 1757786768952
  12. 1757786769396
  13. 1757786769804
  14. 1757786770234
  15. 1757786770660
  16. 1757786771109
  17. 1757786771559
  18. 1757786772018
  19. 1757786772447
  20. 1757786772855
  21. 1757786773260
  22. 1757786773672
  23. 1757786774127
  24. 1757786774559
  25. 1757786774995
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4t1daackxsu034956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2025 Toyota Camry