2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

16,000 KM

$62,490

+ taxes & licensing
13509425

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
16,000KM
VIN 5TDACAB58SS048405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 86047
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
App Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.


Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid