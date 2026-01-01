$62,490+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
XLE
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
XLE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,000KM
VIN 5TDACAB58SS048405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 86047
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
App Remote Start
