2025 Toyota RAV4

<p>Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.</p><p> Please visit our Google Reviews</p><p>PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!</p><p>Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?</p><p>Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. </p><p>Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .</p><p>Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.</p><p>   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .</p><p>To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .</p><p>Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down </p><p> We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven</p><p>Disclaimer:</p><p>We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.</p><p>We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC</p><p>Please visit our Google Reviews</p>

2025 Toyota RAV4

835 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE

12868571

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
835KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV0SWS22993

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 835 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

2025 Toyota RAV4