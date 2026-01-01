2026 Kia Sportage

Menu
Account
Sign In
Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Rear Seat Reminder<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>App Remote Start<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Wireless Charging<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 119091

2026 Kia Sportage

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,691

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14499529

2026 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,691

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
40,000KM
VIN KNDPUCDF9T7449465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 119091
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
App Remote Start
Power Lumbar Support
Wireless Charging
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 119091

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 Sportback for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 Sportback 60,000 KM $30,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sport 105,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Mitsubishi RVR SE 2,954 KM $27,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,691

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2026 Kia Sportage