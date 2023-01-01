Filter Results
New and Used Mazda CX-7 for Sale in Toronto, ON
Showing 1-5 of 5
2011 Mazda CX-7
AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Auto, 3/Y Warranty avail
$8,800
243,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 Mazda CX-7
Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Automatic/Manual M
$8,995
189,985KM
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2011 Mazda CX-7
GX/ ALLOYS / KEYLESS ENTRY / A/C / PWR GROUP /MINT
$6,999
180,000KM
Executive Motors
Scarborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 Mazda CX-7
GS/AWD/P.GROUB/BLUETOOTH/ALLOYS/CLEANCARFAX
Sale
$9,995
172,800KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON