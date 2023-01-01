Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Mazda CX-7 for Sale in Toronto, ON

Showing 1-5 of 5
Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Auto, 3/Y Warranty avail for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Mazda CX-7

AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Auto, 3/Y Warranty avail
$8,800
+ tax & lic
243,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Automatic/Manual M for sale in Cambridge, ON

2011 Mazda CX-7

Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Automatic/Manual M
$8,995
+ tax & lic
189,985KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 GX/ ALLOYS / KEYLESS ENTRY / A/C / PWR GROUP /MINT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Mazda CX-7

GX/ ALLOYS / KEYLESS ENTRY / A/C / PWR GROUP /MINT
$6,999
+ tax & lic
180,000KM
Executive Motors

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Mazda CX-7 GS/AWD/P.GROUB/BLUETOOTH/ALLOYS/CLEANCARFAX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Mazda CX-7

GS/AWD/P.GROUB/BLUETOOTH/ALLOYS/CLEANCARFAX
Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
172,800KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 GX for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Mazda CX-7

GX
Sale
$9,999
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON