<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>CLEAN CARFAX! ALLOY RIMS! </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This 2006 Ford Escape XLT 4WD is a fresh trade-in! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>As traded cars are generally older / higher in kms and with some imperfections.</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being s</span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>old as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time.</span></span> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: </span><em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</em></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2006 Ford Escape

296,285 KM

Details Description Features

$2,288

+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD / CLEAN CARFAX

2006 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
296,285KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMYU93126KC79864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 296,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

