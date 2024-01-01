Menu
2006 Nissan Pathfinder

148,000 KM

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4WD

2006 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4WD

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Logo_NoBadges

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
VIN 5N1AR18W76C633607

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
2006 Nissan Pathfinder