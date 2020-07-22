+ taxes & licensing
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6
Load your family into the 2007 Lexus LS 460! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising ultimate luxury! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Lexus prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power trunk closing assist, heated and ventilated seats, and leather upholstery. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
