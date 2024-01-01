$8,988+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
2007 Toyota Camry
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,000KM
VIN 4T1BB46K57U022688
Vehicle Details
Body Style Sedan
Fuel Type Hybrid
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Variable / CVT
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2007 Toyota Camry