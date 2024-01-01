Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Kia Rio

Details Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Kia Rio

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Rio

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KNADE223296472052

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2011 Infiniti FX35 AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / BACKUP CAM for sale in Trenton, ON
2011 Infiniti FX35 AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / BACKUP CAM 364,865 KM $4,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS / ECO MODE for sale in Trenton, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS / ECO MODE 152,944 KM $6,988 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Accord EX-L V6 / HTD LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF / ALLOYS for sale in Trenton, ON
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V6 / HTD LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF / ALLOYS 177,287 KM $8,488 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Rio