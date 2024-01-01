Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><strong>CE | SERVICE RECORDS </strong></span></span></span><strong style=color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><strong> </strong></span></span><span style=color: #111827; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This 2009 Toyota Corolla CE is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives excellent! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  </span><span style=color: #111827; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span><span style=color: #111827; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>.  </span></span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt; box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs. <span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;>The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $1,499. </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>This covers all safety repairs and comes with a 36-day guarantee on all safety items.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px;> </span></span></p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

232,079 KM

Details Description Features

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE | SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
12052603

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE | SERVICE RECORDS

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

  1. 1735595737
  2. 1735595736
  3. 1735595737
  4. 1735595737
  5. 1735595736
  6. 1735595737
  7. 1735595737
  8. 1735595736
  9. 1735595736
  10. 1735595738
  11. 1735595736
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
232,079KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E89C090596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,079 KM

Vehicle Description

CE | SERVICE RECORDS | This 2009 Toyota Corolla CE is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives excellent! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $1,499. This covers all safety repairs and comes with a 36-day guarantee on all safety items.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535I XDRIVE | NAV | SUNROOF | LEATHER | for sale in Trenton, ON
2012 BMW 5 Series 535I XDRIVE | NAV | SUNROOF | LEATHER | 167,409 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Acura TL ONE OWNER | FULL SERVICE RECORDS | LOW KM for sale in Trenton, ON
2008 Acura TL ONE OWNER | FULL SERVICE RECORDS | LOW KM 181,001 KM $6,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | LEATHER | for sale in Trenton, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | LEATHER | 321,973 KM $8,488 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla