2010 Hyundai Elantra

131,316 KM

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS

11929274

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,316KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDU4BD8AU914421

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,316 KM

GL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS | This 2010 Hyundai Elantra GL SEDAN is a recent trade-in which is in EXCELLENT shape!! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

 

  •  

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $1,499.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

2010 Hyundai Elantra