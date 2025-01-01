$4,988+ taxes & licensing
2010 Kia Rio
EX
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
101,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNADH4B34A6596265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
The Auto Show Bolton
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
