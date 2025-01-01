Menu
2010 Kia Rio

101,000 KM

Details Features

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Kia Rio

EX

12694878

2010 Kia Rio

EX

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNADH4B34A6596265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

