2010 Toyota Yaris

211,000 KM

$4,988

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Toyota Yaris

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,000KM
VIN JTDKT9K34A5300351

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

