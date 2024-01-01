Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Volvo S40

150,000 KM

Details Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Volvo S40

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volvo S40

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
VIN YV1390MSXA2512637

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T QUATTRO | NAV | 360 CAM | HTD STEERING for sale in Trenton, ON
2013 Audi A6 2.0T QUATTRO | NAV | 360 CAM | HTD STEERING 207,388 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | HATCH | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | WINTER TIRES for sale in Trenton, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | HATCH | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | WINTER TIRES 116,968 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Acura MDX LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KM for sale in Trenton, ON
2005 Acura MDX LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KM 198,001 KM $2,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2010 Volvo S40