Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

115,543 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

  1. 1730147867
  2. 1730147868
  3. 1730147867
  4. 1730147868
  5. 1730147868
  6. 1730147867
  7. 1730147867
  8. 1730147867
  9. 1730147867
  10. 1730147866
  11. 1730147867
  12. 1730147866
  13. 1730147865
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,543KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PA5SH0B7182989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,543 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2008 Honda Accord for sale in Trenton, ON
2008 Honda Accord 223,000 KM $3,988 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Trenton, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 88,000 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Accord for sale in Trenton, ON
2006 Honda Accord 179,000 KM $6,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze