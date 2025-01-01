Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Honda Ridgeline

197,000 KM

Details Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Ridgeline

Watch This Vehicle
12102877

2011 Honda Ridgeline

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,000KM
VIN 5FPYK1F42BB502968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2012 BMW 5 Series for sale in Trenton, ON
2012 BMW 5 Series 265,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sienna for sale in Trenton, ON
2015 Toyota Sienna 243,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Trenton, ON
2008 Mazda MAZDA6 158,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Ridgeline