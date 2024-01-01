Menu
2011 Toyota Yaris

120,222 KM

Details Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Yaris

LE | ONLY 120KM | FUEL EFFICIENT

2011 Toyota Yaris

LE | ONLY 120KM | FUEL EFFICIENT

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111



Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,222KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKT4K3XB5335769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-XXXX

416-266-4111

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2011 Toyota Yaris