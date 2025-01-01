$5,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Volvo S40
Level III R-Design
2011 Volvo S40
Level III R-Design
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1672MS5B2548848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Auto Show
2017 Nissan Micra S | AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | SERVICE RECORDS 184,764 KM $5,488 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 XDRIVE28I | NAV | LEATHER | PANO | HTD STEERING | 190,140 KM $6,488 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX | SERVICE RECORDS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | 183,020 KM $7,488 + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2011 Volvo S40