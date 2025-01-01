Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Volvo S40

163,000 KM

Details Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volvo S40

Level III R-Design

Watch This Vehicle
12529951

2011 Volvo S40

Level III R-Design

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1672MS5B2548848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2017 Nissan Micra S | AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Trenton, ON
2017 Nissan Micra S | AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | SERVICE RECORDS 184,764 KM $5,488 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW X1 XDRIVE28I | NAV | LEATHER | PANO | HTD STEERING | for sale in Trenton, ON
2012 BMW X1 XDRIVE28I | NAV | LEATHER | PANO | HTD STEERING | 190,140 KM $6,488 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX | SERVICE RECORDS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | for sale in Trenton, ON
2015 Kia Sorento LX | SERVICE RECORDS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | 183,020 KM $7,488 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2011 Volvo S40