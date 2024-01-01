Menu
2012 BMW 5 Series

165,000 KM

$10,988

2012 BMW 5 Series

2012 BMW 5 Series

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

$10,988

Used
165,000KM
VIN WBAFU7C56CDU64371

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 165,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
2012 BMW 5 Series