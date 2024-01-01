Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

116,968 KM

Details Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | HATCH | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | WINTER TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | HATCH | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | WINTER TIRES

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

  1. 1727737222
  2. 1727737222
  3. 1727737222
  4. 1727737222
  5. 1727737222
  6. 1727737223
  7. 1727737222
  8. 1727737222
  9. 1727737222
  10. 1727737222
  11. 1727737222
  12. 1727737221
  13. 1727737222
  14. 1727737222
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,968KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L70C1620022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2005 Acura MDX LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KM for sale in Trenton, ON
2005 Acura MDX LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KM 198,001 KM $2,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD | LUXURY PKG | NAV | LEATHER | ALLOYS for sale in Trenton, ON
2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD | LUXURY PKG | NAV | LEATHER | ALLOYS 207,770 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic for sale in Trenton, ON
2010 Honda Civic 191,000 KM $5,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3