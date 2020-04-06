Menu
2012 Toyota Venza

AWD (A6)

2012 Toyota Venza

AWD (A6)

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,473KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4856175
  • Stock #: PW1070RN
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB5CU029077
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Introducing the 2012 Toyota Venza! This vehicle invigorates its segment with sporty proportions, generous equipment and exceptional safety! Toyota infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, automatic temperature control, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

