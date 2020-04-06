1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6
Introducing the 2012 Toyota Yaris! This hatchback hits the mark with consumers demanding economical versatility! Top features include front bucket seats, a trip computer, heated door mirrors, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
