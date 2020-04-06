Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Yaris

LE (A4)

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Yaris

LE (A4)

Location

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

  1. 4856178
  2. 4856178
  3. 4856178
  4. 4856178
  5. 4856178
  6. 4856178
  7. 4856178
  8. 4856178
  9. 4856178
  10. 4856178
  11. 4856178
  12. 4856178
  13. 4856178
  14. 4856178
  15. 4856178
  16. 4856178
  17. 4856178
  18. 4856178
  19. 4856178
Contact Seller

$6,388

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,342KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4856178
  • Stock #: PW0592S2
  • VIN: JTDKTUD31CD531068
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door

Introducing the 2012 Toyota Yaris! This hatchback hits the mark with consumers demanding economical versatility! Top features include front bucket seats, a trip computer, heated door mirrors, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Need a Car Trenton

2014 Dodge Avenger SXT
 93,957 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 C
 87,580 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 127,320 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877887XXXX

(click to show)

8778877884

Send A Message