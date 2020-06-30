Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

147,116 KM

Details Description

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

GLS Bluetooth Cruise Heated Seats

Location

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

  • Listing ID: 5357591
  • Stock #: PX0055T2
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC3DH759220

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

147,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PX0055T2
  • Mileage 147,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an amazing value? You won't want to miss this excellent value! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 150,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Hyundai are offered, including: an outside temperature display, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

