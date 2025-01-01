Menu
Platinum |  | PANO | HEATED LEATHER SEATS |  | ALLOYS | This 2013 Murano Platinum has a clean Carfax. It is a great vehicle if you want to be riding in luxury! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.

2013 Nissan Murano

195,000 KM

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano

Platinum

12569783

2013 Nissan Murano

Platinum

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MWXDW301753

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Platinum |  | PANO | HEATED LEATHER SEATS |  | ALLOYS | This 2013 Murano Platinum has a clean Carfax. It is a great vehicle if you want to be riding in luxury! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

