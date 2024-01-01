$9,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,620KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGJV7AX2DW525800
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,620 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Auto Show
2013 Acura MDX 216,000 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic 203,000 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS / ONE OWNER / BLINDSPOT / HTD SEATS / CARPLAY 129,008 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan