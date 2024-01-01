$7,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Focus
2014 Ford Focus
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,000KM
VIN 1FADP3F24EL307948
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2014 Ford Focus