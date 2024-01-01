Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Rondo

118,976 KM

Details Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rondo

Watch This Vehicle
11998969

2014 Kia Rondo

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

  1. 1733764393
  2. 1733764393
  3. 1733764393
  4. 1733764393
  5. 1733764393
  6. 1733764393
  7. 1733764392
  8. 1733764393
  9. 1733764391
  10. 1733764393
  11. 1733764393
  12. 1733764393
  13. 1733764391
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,976KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHT8A36E7021013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,976 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4WD KING CAB SWB | 4.0 V6 | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Trenton, ON
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4WD KING CAB SWB | 4.0 V6 | CLEAN CARFAX 201,279 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE | LOW KM | REAR ENTERTAINMENT for sale in Trenton, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE | LOW KM | REAR ENTERTAINMENT 151,990 KM $5,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS for sale in Trenton, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA5 CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS 142,007 KM $9,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rondo