LX V6 | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | REAR WINDOW SHADES | ALLOYS | POWER DRIVERS SEAT | This 2014 Kia Sorento LX V6 is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives excellent! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.

2014 Kia Sorento

158,201 KM

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento

LX V6 | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

2014 Kia Sorento

LX V6 | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKT4A76EG544927

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,201 KM

LX V6 | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | REAR WINDOW SHADES | ALLOYS | POWER DRIVERS SEAT | This 2014 Kia Sorento LX V6 is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives excellent! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.   

 

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $999.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2014 Kia Sorento